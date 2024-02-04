Panthers news: Dave Canales, Yetur Gross-Matos, Austin Corbett and trade target
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers trade targets?
Using every available resource is going to be crucial for the Carolina Panthers this offseason. They don't have much financial wiggle room - especially with some big names to extend. Of course, they are also giving up the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears.
The margin for error is slim. That didn't stop The Bleacher Report's NFL scouting department from naming three potential trades - Tyler Lockett, Mike Williams, and a first-round pick - as moves that could help the Panthers improve under Dave Canales in 2024.
"The [Carolina] Panthers desperately need to find [Bryce] Young some receiver help. Outside of Adam Thielen, Carolina had almost no dependable pass-catchers this past year. DJ Chark Jr. was the only other player to top 500 receiving yards, and he finished with 525. Trading for a proven receiver would make plenty of sense for the Panthers. The Seattle Seahawks have an unfavorable projected cap situation, so it would behoove Carolina to inquire about Tyler Lockett. The Chargers are also staring down cap issues, so Keenan Allen and Mike Williams could both potentially be available. Williams is recovering from a torn ACL but is the younger of the two Chargers receivers and would make the most sense for the rebuilding Panthers. Acquiring a first-round pick in order to land a pass-catcher would also be a logical move."- Bleacher Report scouting department
That will be easier said than done in Carolina's situation. All three possibilities could help - especially given the need to provide quarterback Bryce Youg with everything he needs to thrive - but whether these are realistic avenues to pursue is another matter.