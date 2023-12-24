Panthers News: David Tepper, Ejiro Evero, elevations and Week 16
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Packers odds, how to watch
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Carolina Panthers are 4.0-point underdogs at home to the Green Bay Packers in Week 16. This is currently available at -110 depending on which side of the points spread you wish to wager (bet $110 to win $100).
Anyone wishing to be the Panthers' money line following their second triumph of the 2023 campaign last time out can get odds of +164 attached (bet $100 to win $164). Green Bay is favored to get their playoff hopes back on track at -196 (bet $196 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook is not expecting Christmas Eve fireworks at Bank of America Stadium this afternoon. The over/under is set at a modest 37.5 points.
Over 37.5 points: -108 (bet $108 to win $100)
Under 37.5 points: -112 (bet $112 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
How to watch:
The game is also being broadcast live on FOX and is set to kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.