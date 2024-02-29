Panthers news: David Tepper, Ejiro Evero, Frankie Luvu and big plans
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper lambasted
The key to good management or ownership is keeping employees happy. While Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper might be a successful hedge fund manager, this hasn't transitioned effectively to the NFL. Things spiraled to a completely new low in 2023.
After Tepper pressurized previous general manager Scott Fitterer into making a daring trade up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for Bryce Young, delusional predictions followed. The Panthers won two games. They became the NFL's laughingstock. Bank of America Stadium was full of opposing fans more often than not. If that wasn't bad enough, Tepper is gift-wrapping the top pick this year to the Chicago Bears.
Tepper was left with shame and disgrace after throwing a drink at fans following another embarrassing loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars. His suspect decisions haven't gone unnoticed by his players, who gave him a D- to place him among the league's worst owners during the annual NFLPA survey.
Panthers players don't believe Tepper is willing to invest heavily enough in facilities. They also lambasted his decision to switch to turf from grass. This was done to cut costs, accommodate his soccer team, and bring more concerts to Charlotte.
"Club owner David Tepper receives a score of 6.6/10 from Panthers players when considering his willingness to invest in the facilities (28th overall). The major factor in this score was David Tepper’s decision to change their home stadium from grass to turf while 100% of the players said they prefer to play on grass."- NFLPA survey
Just how much Tepper will care about the survey's findings is debatable. His ego will be dented - especially after scathing criticism about raising the ticket prices following such a torrid campaign. Anything less than a significant shift in course will not be well received.