Panthers News: David Tepper, Frank Reich, Chris Tabor and Tom Brady
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines following David Tepper's brief presser that only raised more concerns?
If David Tepper thought he'd step onto the podium and put everyone at ease by highlighting the economic impact he's made since becoming Carolina Panthers owner, he was sorely mistaken. The billionaire came across as arrogant and defensive, shutting out certain reporters from asking questions and failing to answer anything meaningful on the football side of things after firing head coach Frank Reich.
The national ridicule he's receiving as a result is damning. There's a lot to get through, with the stories causing debate including Tepper's supposed commitment, Tom Brady's advice, Reich's stubbornness, and Chris Tabor's focus as interim.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Frank Reich's stubbornness
It doesn't take long for stories to come out about a departed head coach that provides vindication to the franchise that fired them. Frank Reich hasn't been immune from this, with reported stubbornness surfacing about changing offensive schematic concepts to help rookie quarterback Bryce Young and becoming increasingly reluctant to listen as the Carolina Panthers descended into freefall.
Kyle Bailey from WFNZ explained more, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.
"A league source tells me that before Frank Reich was fired he was approached by the front office about incorporating more RPO plays into his game-plan to suit Bryce Young’s strengths. Source told me Reich declined, saying it didn’t really fit his offensive system."- Kyle Bailey via X/Twitter
Considering Reich preached collaboration and fusing different philosophies together in pursuit of progression, this is anything but. Just one reason his time as head coach ended up being a complete failure.