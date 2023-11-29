Panthers News: David Tepper, Frank Reich, Chris Tabor and Tom Brady
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers moving forward with Chris Tabor
Chris Tabor has almost been the forgotten man in this entire mess with a primary focus on Frank Reich and team owner David Tepper's constant mismanagement of the Carolina Panthers. The interim head coach has a huge task on his hands, which starts by trying to gain their second victory of the campaign this weekend at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tabor is respected around the league. He's done a great job as Carolina's special teams coordinator, but his focus right now centers on preparation and setting the Panthers up for better fortunes based on comments via the team's website.
"I think it still goes back to just winning the day and winning the process. And like I said earlier, I know it's very coach-speak in those things, but I do believe that because in this business, the NFL train is always moving, and the NFL monster will eat you at any time. And you need to be prepared and you need to take the proper steps to set yourself up for success. And that's what we're trying to work on right now."- Chris Tabor via Panthers.com
Steve Wilks managed to galvanize a demoralized group of players when Matt Rhule was fired in 2022. He went 6-6 and almost got Carolina into the playoffs, which could serve as inspiration for Tabor as he looks for similar success.
Making the postseason is out of the question, obviously. Therefore, Tabor's primary objective is to restore some semblance of respectability to the Panthers and do whatever it takes to ensure Bryce Young finishes the campaign positively.