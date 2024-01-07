Panthers news: David Tepper, Scott Fitterer, Week 18 and blank checks
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Bucs odds, how to watch
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Carolina Panthers are 4.5-point underdogs at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18. It's a fair reflection given the enhanced urgency for Todd Bowles' men, but the hosts aren't without a chance despite a dismal campaign overall.
Carolina +4.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
Tampa Bay -4.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
Anyone wishing to wager the Panthers' money line can get odds of +184 currently (bet $100 to win $184). The Buccaneers are favored to win and clinch the division at -220 (bet $220 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook isn't expecting the most entertaining affair with the over/under set at 36.5 points. This is available at -110 in both directions (bet $110 to win $100).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
How to watch:
The game is also being broadcast live on FOX and is set to kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.