Panthers news: David Tepper, Scott Fitterer, Week 18 and blank checks
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could fire Scott Fitterer
With the Carolina Panthers already looking for a new head coach, there seems to be growing momentum about seeking a new general manager as well. All signs point to David Tepper firing Scott Fitterer in the not-too-distant future, ending an underwhelming time with the organization.
Fitterer took very little blame over his first two years in the post. Matt Rhule had the final say on personnel, but the roster construction since the current Nebraska head coach departed came with significant criticism attached.
A series of flawed trades and contract extensions, while good players walked, are the primary catalysts behind Fitterer's demise. ESPN's senior insider Adam Schefter became the latest to indicate more changes are coming. He also highlighted how much hard work is ahead for any incoming appointments.
"Owner David Tepper already has fired coach Frank Reich and some of his assistant coaches. Many now expect that general manager Scott Fitterer will be next, according to league sources. Whoever takes over, this team has issues it must overcome. Carolina traded its 2024 first-round draft pick -- which became the No. 1 overall selection -- to the Chicago Bears last year to be able to draft Bryce Young, who has endured a difficult rookie season. The Panthers are missing other offensive playmakers and have a shaky offensive line that they need to restore and rebuild. Tepper is ready and willing to spend, but there are major holes and concerns to address."- Adam Schefter, ESPN
Fitterer can have no complaints. His bold claims about dropping in a quarterback and taking off blew up in the Panthers' face. Now, it seems as if he'll pay a hefty price for the team's failings.