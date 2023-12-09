Panthers News: David Tepper, Shaquill Griffin, injuries and Mike Tomlin
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers linked to Mike Tomlin
After a second consecutive loss to a team with just two wins beforehand, pressure is building on Mike Tomlin. The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach has never had a losing season since taking the helm, but many are now starting to wonder whether his time with the storied franchise has run its course.
If Tomlin is removed this offseason, he won't be out of work for long. Andrew Buller-Russ from Sportsnaut labeled the Carolina Panthers as No. 1 on his list of potential destinations for one of the most respected head coaches of the modern era.
"This one’s easy. We already know the Carolina Panthers will not only be looking for their third head coach in as many seasons, we’ve also seen how team owner David Tepper isn’t afraid to invest whatever it takes to get what he wants. Whether it’s by trade (Bryce Young) or by offering a blank check, if Tomlin becomes available, the Panthers make a lot of sense. Tomlin may feel more inclined to pursue a different situation, namely one he feels is more competitive right away. But then again, who’s set to dominate the NFC South for the foreseeable future? Right now, it’s wide open. This means if Tomlin already likes the core of the Panthers’ roster, Young included, then he may see a quick opportunity to return to the playoffs while hitching himself to a potential franchise quarterback for the next decade or more."- Andrew Buller-Russ, Sportsnaut
What the writer failed to mention is the fact Tomlin and David Tepper have a history. The owner was reportedly part of the minority consortium that wanted the head coach fired once upon a time. This could mean a potential bridge to bring him on board has been burned before the race has even begun.
It would be a bombshell if the Steelers parted ways given their renowned loyalty towards head coaches. Tomlin is likely going to have his pick of destinations in this scenario. Ones that provide far more stability than the Panthers currently boast under Tepper's ownership.