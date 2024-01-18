Panthers news: David Tepper, Thomas Brown, Adonai Mitchell and interviews
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Thomas Brown's potential move
Although things didn't go according to plan for Thomas Brown during his first - and perhaps only - season with the Carolina Panthers, the offensive coordinator is still held in high regard around the league. The former running back has one head coaching interview request from the Tennessee Titans. Another team is also looking to examine his capabilities further as part of a potential sideways move.
According to multiple reports, the Chicago Bears have put in an interview request for Brown regarding their vacant offensive coordinator position. Unlike the situations with Chris Tabor and Ejiro Evero, the Panthers opted not to block the approach.
That, in itself, is telling. The Panthers are reportedly keen on keeping Evero and Tabor under the new coaching staff. This is forcing already established coaches on the new regime, which has brought complications previously. It also hints that Brown is no longer part of Carolina's future.
This would be a tremendous landing spot for Brown. The Bears offense has some dynamic playmakers such as former Panthers wideout D.J. Moore. They also have questions surrounding the future of quarterback Justin Fields, who demonstrated growth but could be made surplus to requirements if Chicago takes a signal-caller from No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
One could argue Brown was dealt a bad hand in Carolina. He's probably relishing a fresh start elsewhere. The Bears would provide him a platform to showcase his offensive credentials in a more stable environment.