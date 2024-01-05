Panthers news: David Tepper, Thomas Brown, Derrick Brown and Baker Mayfield
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Thomas Brown looking to grow with Carolina Panthers
Thomas Brown's reputation is seemingly intact in terms of how his outlook is being perceived around the league. The offensive coordinator was ranked No. 2 in a recent NFLPA survey centered on coordinator performance. This is remarkable when one considers how much the Carolina Panthers have struggled to generate any significant momentum on offense in 2023.
This has been a steep learning experience for Brown, who was handed a raw deal by Frank Reich before his eventual firing. Instead of wallowing in self-pity, the progressive mind is eager to keep developing his craft based on comments via the team's website. It's not been perfect, but achieving growth from an otherwise disappointing season seems like the primary objective.
"It's obviously a low moment as far as being able to kind of build upon some stuff from a game-to-game week as far as what we're doing offensively. From an adjustment standpoint, it's about being able to, myself, reflect on not trying to be too aggressive at times and understanding how we're built and what's gonna give us an opportunity to be able to be involved in games. But it's also addressing some of those needs when it comes to, protecting the quarterback better, having better answers as far as the ball coming out faster and obviously sticking to how we're built overall offensively."- Thomas Brown via Panthers.com
Whether Brown gets a chance to stick around under the new coaching regime remains to be seen. If he's deemed surplus to requirements, it's unlikely he'll be out of work for long.