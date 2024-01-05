Panthers news: David Tepper, Thomas Brown, Derrick Brown and Baker Mayfield
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Baker Mayfield aiming to make the Carolina Panthers pay
The Carolina Panthers have endured several embarrassments this season. They have just two wins after delusions of winning the NFC South before the campaign. They fired another head coach. They are handing over the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. David Tepper remains a stain on the league.
If they weren't bad enough, there could be another on the way before the 2023 season concludes.
Baker Mayfield has the chance to stick the knife into his former team by winning the divisional crown at Bank of America Stadium in Week 18. The quarterback was cast aside by Carolina midway through his first season with the team in 2022. That's providing the former No. 1 pick with all the motivation needed for one last effort to reach the postseason based on comments via USA Today Sports.
"My mentality playing against the Panthers — the guys in the locker room are great. For other reasons, I’ll be extremely motivated to play. Obviously, the division is on the line. There’s many things. Everyone in our locker room should be motivated, not just me personally."- Baker Mayfield via USA Today Sports
This will be one of Mayfield's sweetest feelings, one suspects. He was dealt a poor hand by the Panthers. Now, he gets the opportunity to rub one final dose of salt into their wounds before potentially focusing on the playoffs.