Panthers news: David Tepper, Thomas Brown, Derrick Brown and Baker Mayfield
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Former NFL star blasts Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper
David Tepper's petulant act remains a hot topic of discussion among the media and around the league. The Carolina Panthers owner refused to apologize in a statement following his $300,000 fine for throwing a drink over fans at the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17. This man is embroiled in constant disgrace and the franchise is suffering as a result.
Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall didn't hold back when discussing Tepper on the I Am Athlete podcast via Sportskeeda. He also added the sanction was not enough to alter the billionaire's approach.
"(That) was in character. This is who he is. Excuse my language, but he's a fu*ng ahole. It's OK. Now you got to pay the consequences, pay the price. Alright NFL, you keep talking about protecting the brand, we got to do the right things and we're held to a higher standard. What are you gonna do to this guy? Don't give me no $50,000-$100,000 fine. That's peanuts to him. I want community service on the side of the road, mandatory therapy, anger management, public apology."- Brandon Marshall via Sportskeeda
Tepper is now being widely tabbed as the league's worst owner with Dan Snyder no longer around. It'll take a monumental effort to shift this narrative. It also makes things more difficult if the Panthers want to land their preferred target during the upcoming head coaching cycle.
Until Tepper realizes he's the primary problem, nothing will change. That's the saddest thing of all.