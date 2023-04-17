Panthers News: David Tepper, Vonn Bell, Miles Sanders and mock pick
Vonn Bell makes Carolina Panthers intentions known
Although it's gone relatively under the radar compared to other free-agent signings around the league, Vonn Bell's arrival could be among the most important. The Carolina Panthers have been desperate for another capable backend presence to put alongside Xavier Woods, which will allow Jeremy Chinn to be more impactful all over the field along the way.
Bell arrives with a winning pedigree having helped the Cincinnati Bengals reach two straight AFC Championship games - one of which they won en route to the Super Bowl. When speaking to Augusta Stone of Panthers.com recently, the safety is hoping that his genuine approach and ability to inspire can propel Carolina's talented young defense to greater heights next season.
"Just being myself every day. Just show who I am as a person – man first, then a player. Really just being myself the right way. Strive for greatness every day. Getting around the guys in the locker room, that's the biggest thing. Because that's where games are won and lost. It's all about the guys and really just connecting with them, just putting in the work and putting the boots down day one."- Vonn Bell via Panthers.com
Bell has the experience and proven production that the Panthers can rely upon. This is matched by a field-general approach, which brings supreme leadership and organization that cannot be overlooked.
Hopefully, this can have the desired effect during the upcoming preparation period and when things get serious this fall.