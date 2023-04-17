Panthers News: David Tepper, Vonn Bell, Miles Sanders and mock pick
Underdog Network changes Carolina Panthers mock pick
It looked for a long time as if C.J. Stroud would be the pick at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. While that might still be the case, there is now real momentum behind Bryce Young's bid to become the first signal-caller off the board.
Young's primary concern centers on durability. Aside from that, there are very few flaws in the prospect's game - although the arm strength wouldn't be classed as elite by any stretch.
Mock draft projections are altering significantly as the pendulum shifts. This was also the case with Hayden Winks of the Underdog Network, who picked Young at No. 1 overall over Stroud, even if the writer wasn't entirely convinced it was a done deal just yet.
"I've been on C.J. Stroud at 1st overall since the trade, but with the markets leaning (Bryce) Young, let's build a mock with the more creative signal-caller going 1st. And for the record, I don't think this is completely settled despite the heavy odds. Let's see how Stroud's official visit goes first."- Hayden Winks, Underdog Network
As the writer stated, Stroud is set for his top-30 visit with the Panthers tomorrow (Tuesday). This represents the final opportunity to prove he's worthy of the No. 1 pick, which is seemingly down to three candidates as Will Levis fades into afterthought territory.
Whether it's Young, Stroud, or maybe even Anthony Richardson, the Panthers will have a quarterback capable of taking this franchise to places not seen since Cam Newton was dominating the league.