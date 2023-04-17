Panthers News: David Tepper, Vonn Bell, Miles Sanders and mock pick
David Tepper's role in Carolina Panthers draft process
There is always a sense of nervousness surrounding the Carolina Panthers' decision-making process when David Tepper gets involved, This hasn't brought the greatest amount of success since he purchased the franchise from Jerry Richardson, which has seen some harsh lessons come to the billionaire's door along the way.
Thankfully for fans, there seems to be a different approach from Tepper this time around. There is now genuine trust in the football men which wasn't evident when Matt Rhule called the shots, which has led to a collaborative approach and far more professionalism.
According to Peter King in his weekly Football Morning in America column via NBC Sports, Tepper has not been his usual overbearing self throughout the pre-draft process. This is a refreshing change of pace and something that should provide confidence business is being handled the right way by a franchise with a huge opportunity awaiting them in the coming days.
"Carolina owner David Tepper has not been overbearing in the QB-search process. I can hear it now: You’re giving us a sanitized version of this to get on Tepper’s good side. Uh, I’ve never met the man. I could care less about buttering up David Tepper. I’m just telling you the real stuff."- Peter King via NBC Sports
Tepper will have his say and obviously has a preference. However, general manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Frank Reich deserve the right to pick their own guy after working with one hand tied behind their back in recent years.