Panthers News: DeAndre Hopkins, Bryce Young, Preston Williams and improvements
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as players prepare to take the practice field for Day 5 of organized team activities?
Another day, another OTA practice for the Carolina Panthers as excitement continues to build for the 2023 season. And with expectations higher than they've been in some time thanks to the presence of head coach Frank Reich, there's a lot riding on the preparation period with the NFC South seemingly up for grabs during the upcoming campaign.
Among the stories causing debate recently include Bryce Young's rookie projections, the chances of Carolina landing DeAndre Hopkins over other potential suitors, the Panthers-Bills pipeline continuing, and ESPN's verdict on the team's offseason.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers-Bills pipeline continues
Much has been made about the Carolina Panthers-Buffalo Bills pipeline since Sean McDermott became their head coach. Many players and staff have made the move up north in recent years, which also stems the opposite direction with leading figures such as assistant general manager Dan Morgan.
According to Ryan Talbot from Syracuse.com via Twitter, the Bills are scheduled to work out wide receiver Preston Williams today (Thursday). The athletic specimen was part of Carolina's practice squad last season but was recently let go and is looking for a route back into the NFL quickly.
Williams is also no stranger to the AFC East having spent the first three seasons of his pro career with the Miami Dolphins. His physical profile and big-bodied presence are something that could be of use in Buffalo, who will put another wideout - Marcell Ateman - through his paces.