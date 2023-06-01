Panthers News: DeAndre Hopkins, Bryce Young, Preston Williams and improvements
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers named among offseason winners
It's been hard to keep up with the constant moves and alterations made by the Carolina Panthers throughout one of the busiest offseasons in recent memory. Drastic changes were needed across the board after a dismal three-year period under the previous regime, which has seen a coaching overhaul and some significant arrivals to the playing staff take center stage throughout the spring.
The level of controlled aggression, professionalism, and conviction associated with the current decision-making process has been a revelation. Hopefully, it's something that Frank Reich and his staff can mold into a real contender sooner rather than later.
These positive moves received recognition from Bill Barnwell of ESPN, who placed the Panthers at No. 9 among his NFL offseason winners in 2023. However, the respected writer was keen not to anoint quarterback Bryce Young before he stepped foot onto the field in a competitive setting.
"Carolina got a quarterback and a coaching staff. Trading up to the No. 1 overall pick didn't come cheap. I don't want to predict how players will turn out before they've played an NFL snap, but coming out of this offseason with top quarterback Bryce Young was a huge step forward for the Panthers after the half measures of years past. I'm more confident in talking about their coaching hires. New defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is one of the few people to come out of the 2022 Broncos season smelling like a rose after leading their defense to a 10th-place finish in DVOA."- Bill Barnwell, ESPN
Making such wholesale alternations normally comes with a period of adjustment. Expecting miracles immediately would be foolish, but there's nothing to suggest the Panthers cannot come on strong as the 2023 campaign progresses.