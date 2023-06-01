Panthers News: DeAndre Hopkins, Bryce Young, Preston Williams and improvements
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers' chances of landing DeAndre Hopkins
While there's been nothing concrete one way or another regarding the Carolina Panthers and any potential interest in free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, it hasn't stopped sections of the fanbase from dreaming about the prospect. The player remains beloved in the region following an exceptional college career at Clemson and plying his trade closer to home might be a tempting proposition at this stage of his career.
Whether Hopkins sees the Panthers as a viable option is another matter. Frank Reich is building back the foundations to hopefully become contenders down the line, but the All-Pro might decide to take his chances on an organization with a more realistic opportunity to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2023.
According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Hopkins is reportedly open for business and hasn't ruled out any of the 31 teams after his shock release by the Arizona Cardinals. But according to statistics compiled by Bookies.com via Yahoo Sports, the Panthers have an 11.8 percent chance of landing the wideout.
This placed them No. 4 on the list of possible destinations. The Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, and Kansas City Chiefs were the three teams ahead of them, but head coach Robert Saleh recently stated it's not something Gang Green is currently contemplating despite their recent interest in Odell Beckham Jr.
Carolina has the financial clout to make Hopkins an offer he couldn't refuse. But much will depend on how those in power perceive their current pass-catching options.