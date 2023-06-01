Panthers News: DeAndre Hopkins, Bryce Young, Preston Williams and improvements
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's rookie projection
It's easy to get carried away with Bryce Young's potential and what he could immediately bring to the Carolina Panthers in 2023. The organization truly believes this is the quarterback to lead them into a profitable era, which is bringing the sort of instant expectations normally anticipated for a No. 1 overall selection in the modern-day NFL.
This is nothing unusual for Young and something he was probably anticipating from the moment his name was first called. It's been a good start to offseason workouts for the signal-caller overall, but there is plenty of hard work ahead before the former Alabama star's expected professional debut at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.
The projections are all over the place statistically for Young currently. But a recent bold prediction from Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated via Yahoo Sports tipped the Heisman Trophy winner to break a prominent rookie record held by another ex-Crimson Tide quarterback in 2023.
"Bryce Young will break the rookie record for most consecutive completions by a rookie quarterback in the modern era. Mac Jones currently holds the record, which stands at 19. The Panthers will design a lot of easy completions for Young to get him into the flow of games. One week, he’s just not going to stop."- Conor Orr via Yahoo Sports
Having records is nice. But the most important thing for Young is becoming a leader, inspiring confidence in his long-term aspirations, and coming through in clutch situations.
If he can do this, then Young's first NFL season will be seen as a success.