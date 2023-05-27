Panthers News: DeAndre Hopkins, Jammie Robinson, Chuba Hubbard and camp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers coach lauds Jammie Robinson
There is nothing flashy about Jammie Robinson. The hard-hitting defensive back is supremely confident and is coming into the Carolina Panthers with a big chip on his shoulder after waiting until the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft to hear his name called.
The former Florida State star wasted no time in making his presence felt during Carolina's recent workouts. His coverage prowess caught the eye immediately at the team's rookie minicamp, which was matched by a decent contribution during the first portion of OTAs for good measure.
When asked about Robinson's transition so far, safeties coach Bert Watts stated via USA Today Sports that he's been thoroughly impressed by his ability to process information quickly. The player's position versatility is also something that hasn't gone unnoticed over the first few weeks.
"Jammie’s a guy that really has come in and impressed us right from the beginning—just with his knowledge, work ethic, being able to learn and pick up the defense quickly. So whenever you have a young guy like that that has the ability to . . . it’s a lot of information to retain in a short amount of time, and he’s shown the ability to do that. This is early in the process, so trying to identify where our personnel best fits. But he’s shown that he can really play multiple positions."- Bert Watts via USA Today Sports
This is all positive from Robinson's point of view. If things continue in a similar manner during the summer, all signs point to Robinson having a key rotational role and a core special teams presence in Year 1 of his professional career.