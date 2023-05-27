Panthers News: DeAndre Hopkins, Jammie Robinson, Chuba Hubbard and camp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers named as DeAndre Hopkins suitor
The Arizona Cardinals caused shockwaves through the NFL on Friday when Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports first reported that they were releasing All-Pro wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. This is not a post-June 1 cut, which adds $21.07 million to their dead-cap in 2023 and is the biggest indicator yet that they aren't holding out much hope of success during the upcoming campaign.
Hopkins is still one of the best wideouts around when firing on all cylinders. Many were put off by the hefty contract and draft compensation in a trade, but there should now be a queue of suitors looking to acquire the five-time Pro Bowler.
When listing potential suitors for Hopkins, Tzvi Machlin of The Spun by Sports Illustrated put the Carolina Panthers at No. 1 on his list. The writer cited the abundance of cap space available and the need to surround Bryce Young with primary playmakers as good reasons why an approach should be made.
"There's really no better way to ensure the early development of a young quarterback than to surround him with an elite wide receiver and with the weapons the Panthers have right now, DeAndre Hopkins could easily be their No. 1 receiver in Bryce Young's rookie season. Factor in the Panthers having the second-most cap space 2023 and you have a team that can easily give Hopkins the money he'll want without hamstringing the team's ongoing rebuilding process."- Tzvi Machlin, The Spun
While this would be nice given Hopkins' connection to the area, he's already gone on record as saying that working with a first-year signal-caller isn't his desired route. The wideout also wants the chance to land on a legitimate contender, which is something the Panthers aren't currently.