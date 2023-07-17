Panthers News: DeAndre Hopkins, Miles Sanders, Sam Darnold and Terrace Marshall Jr.
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders' value
The Carolina Panthers are going to rely heavily on Miles Sanders in 2023. This will be especially evident over the first few weeks of rookie quarterback Bryce Young's transition, so expect the running back to be involved on a three-down basis throughout the campaign.
This could mean big things for Sanders not only from a team perspective but also for the millions of people playing fantasy football across the globe. Finding running backs that accumulate plenty of carries can be difficult the way things are going around the league, but the staff at CBS Sports picked the former Penn State star as a potential sleeper in 2023.
"Although [Miles] Sanders has struggled to stay healthy, it's difficult to argue with his production when he is on the field. Moreover, Carolina has a young running back room, and Sanders' veteran presence will be needed, particularly as the team breaks in rookie quarterback Bryce Young. The Panthers ran the ball effectively last year and there should be hope among fans that new head coach Frank Reich can replicate the rushing success he had with Jonathan Taylor in Indianapolis. The model projects Sanders will have a better Fantasy season than others drafted well ahead of him like D'Andre Swift, Isiah Pacheco and Brian Robinson Jr."- CBS Sports staff
This is almost entirely dependent on Sanders' health. Young shouldn't hold the Panthers back and the offensive line looked especially dominant in the run game last season, so all signs point to Carolina's free-agent acquisition becoming an influential figure and a potential fantasy football stud along the way.