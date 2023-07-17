Panthers News: DeAndre Hopkins, Miles Sanders, Sam Darnold and Terrace Marshall Jr.
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr.'s upside
Much has been made about how Terrace Marshall Jr. was treated by Matt Rhule over his first two seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He got no shot at making an impression under the egotistical head coach, but there was much more to like about the wideout's performance levels when Steve Wilks took charge.
There seems to be a big opportunity awaiting Marshall next season. D.J. Moore is no longer around and the Panthers need someone to step up and become their No. 1 option in pursuit of assisting quarterback Bryce Young during his rookie campaign.
Many believe Marshall has the physical attributes to fill the top-dog void. Something that Schuyler Callihan of Sports Illustrated believes could result in a genuine breakout season for the player in 2023.
"The Panthers have been waiting for TMJ to come along but this year feels like it will finally come to fruition. He battled through some injuries as a rookie and didn't receive many opportunities until Matt Rhule was fired. He showcased his big play ability as the season went along, averaging 17.5 yards per reception. The new coaching staff was pleased with the work he did in the spring and believes he's more than ready to take the next step in his career, potentially emerging as WR1 for Bryce Young."- Schuyler Callihan, Sports Illustrated
The former second-round selection out of LSU is working hard with increased responsibilities on the horizon. Something that could make a huge difference for the Panthers without Moore.