Panthers News: DeAndre Hopkins, Miles Sanders, Sam Darnold and Terrace Marshall Jr.
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Former Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold loving life
Sam Darnold's mini-renaissance fell at the final hurdle in Week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he returned to the mistake-prone quarterback of old. Something that probably sealed his fate after a turbulent two years with the Carolina Panthers.
Everything seemed to work out well for Darnold, who penned a deal with the San Francisco 49ers. Although he's projected to back up either Trey Lance or Brock Purdy, some are predicting the former USC star to come through and challenge for the No. 1 job depending on how things unfold at camp.
During an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, Darnold stated via NFL.com that he's loving life in the California sunshine. He's also been surprised with how many players manage to get one consistently within Kyle Shanahan's creative offensive system.
"Guys are open, I mean, there's a lot of guys open on dang near every play. It just seems like there's a ton of answers. Great run game. I mean, whenever you can have a great run game as a quarterback, that's always a comforting feeling. I think just with the certain weapons that they have, you know, Deebo (Samuel), (Brandon) Aiyuk, George (Kittle), obviously Christian (McCaffrey), Juice (Kyle Juszczyk), Jauan Jennings, like there's so many guys you can go on and on."- Sam Darnold via NFL.com
Many saw this as throwing shade at the Panthers due to the first three words featured on the social media headlines. Even though it needed context, it wasn't like Darnold's decision-making and accuracy were anything like the required standard after his ill-fated trade from the New York Jets.