Panthers News: Deion Jones, Brian Burns, Cade Mays and Bryce Young
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with numerous roster transactions continuing under the new regime?
The Carolina Panthers participated in their first padded practice of training camp on Monday. It was also a busy time for general manager Scott Fitterer and his staff thanks to a series of transactions in pursuit of improving the roster.
As expected, this and other elements brought out the headlines. Among the stories generating debate include Bryce Young's glowing reference, Cade Mays' impressive adjustment, Brian Burns' commitment, and the Panthers adding another potential starting option on defense.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers OL Cade Mays praised
Being without Austin Corbett is a blow that the Carolina Panthers must withstand over the first few weeks of the campaign. The veteran is making good progress after suffering a torn ACL in Week 18, but someone else must step up and ensure no momentum is lost until he's cleared for a return.
Cade Mays looks set to fill in as the backup right guard based on what's unfolded throughout the offseason. It's a steep upturn in responsibility for the second-year-pro, but stud offensive tackle Taylor Moton stated his confidence in the Tennessee product via USA Today Sports after Monday's practice.
"And I believe Cade’s doin’ a great job of that ‘next man in’ mentality. And we’re continuing to grow and passin’ off twists, dominating on combos in the run block, So, it’s been great playing with ’em so far."- Taylor Moton via USA Today Sports
Chandler Zavala and Justin McCray will also fancy their chances of earning reps depending on what transpires at training camp. However, this is Mays' job until further notice.