Panthers news: Derrick Brown, Bryce Young, Brian Burns and 2023 draft class
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers 2023 draft class ranked
The Carolina Panthers 2023 draft class was the last big swing from ex-general manager Scott Fitterer. With team owner David Tepper piling on the pressure, they made a daring move to No. 1 overall for quarterback Bryce Young. It did not have the immediate impact many were anticipating.
Young was put in a terrible situation and struggled accordingly. The Panthers got almost nothing from the rest of their 2023 draft class. This was the final nail in Fitterer's proverbial coffin and he was fired after their Week 18 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became confined to the history books.
When ranking Carolina's draft class among their league counterparts, Eric Edholm and Chad Reuter from NFL.com placed the Panthers at No. 28. It got a D+ grade after one season, which is a fair reflection given how things unfolded.
"The prime disappointment was [Bryce] Young's rookie season. The No. 1 overall pick started 16 games, and it was tough sledding for most of it. The environment seemed extremely unfavorable for learning on the fly, with the Panthers lacking elite weapons and cohesion on the offensive line. The Panthers fielded a dozen rookies while searching for answers in their 2-15 campaign, with all five draft picks playing 10 or more games. Mingo had some moments in Year 1, but he and Young had trouble connecting downfield. Mingo's longest catch was 40 yards; he had zero TDs and was guilty of dropped passes and some mental mistakes."- Eric Edholm, NFL.com
There is time to turn this around. If the Panthers' new coaching staff can develop and scheme things around talent rather than trying to fit square pegs into round holes, that's a positive first step. Considering the lack of resources available this offseason, progressing the skills of those drafted under the previous regime is paramount.