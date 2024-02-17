Panthers news: Derrick Brown, Bryce Young, Brian Burns and 2023 draft class
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OLB Brian Burns' future
Brian Burns is a dynamic pass-rusher. He's the best edge option on the Carolina Panthers by a considerable margin. Any worthwhile organization would have recognized this fact and extended the player long ago. Unfortunately for the player and the team's fanbase, his contract situation was fumbled by the previous regime in no uncertain terms.
Speculation about Burns' future is gathering pace with free agency on the immediate horizon. Darin Gantt from the team's website poured cold water on the prospect of trading the former first-round pick for valuable draft capital. He believes Dan Morgan wants to shift the narrative and start keeping the best players around.
"With the expectation still that Brian Burns will be franchise-tagged, a lot of the fan base has already decided he's a commodity. But if they trade him, you know what they'd need to use the picks on? A younger Brian Burns (and Burns is only 25). Pass-rushers of his talent and skill are rare; that's why they get drafted in the top half of the first round. That's also why other people want him. That's also why they want him, and [Dan] Morgan's not the kind of GM who is going to be in the business of giving assets away."- Darin Gantt, Panthers.com
This would be the smart way to go about things. Burns is only entering his prime. He's flourished since being drafted. Once some long-term financial security comes his way, that should be all it takes to see the Florida State product take off in 2024.