Panthers news: Derrick Brown, Bryce Young, interviews and potential losses
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team's interview process gets set to ramp up in the coming days?
The Carolina Panthers have yet to determine who'll be the new leadership team to take the franchise forward. It's a fast-moving situation and a thorough process. But the sense of urgency among the fanbase is growing with plenty of competition for coveted targets around the league. Something that could increase further after the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles suffered early playoff exits.
While we wait for further developments - which shouldn't be long in the offing - the stories causing debate include a former NFL MVP comparing Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, Derrick Brown being tipped for a megabucks deal, several interviews lined up by David Tepper and his consultancy firm, and the potential for a few losses along the way.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers ramp up interview process
The Carolina Panthers are permitted to speak with candidates involved in the postseason from today. Those in power have wasted no time forming plans for the week ahead, with multiple interviews scheduled before their shortlist narrows down.
Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is scheduled to interview with the Panthers on Thursday. There's also confirmation of the team's intent to speak with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on the same day despite his horror show effort during an embarrassing playoff loss against the Green Bay Packers.
There's been nothing on the likes of Ben Johnson and Bobby Slowik as yet. But expect further developments in the coming days. The Panthers have also reportedly interviewed Brandt Tillis and Nick Matteo - who hold front-office positions with the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens respectively - for their vacant general manager position according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.