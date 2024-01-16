Panthers news: Derrick Brown, Bryce Young, interviews and potential losses
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Derrick Brown tipped for megabucks deal
The Carolina Panthers got more than they bargained for with Derrick Brown this season. There were very few bright spots during another campaign littered with underachievement, but his evolution into one of the NFL's most dominant defensive linemen was nothing short of sensational.
Brown has one year remaining on his rookie deal. After a record-breaking campaign from the former first-round selection out of Auburn, Schuyler Callihan from Sports Illustrated suggested that the Panthers would be wise to offer their best overall player a bumper new contract extension at the earliest possible opportunity.
"[Derrick] Brown is rapidly becoming one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. He set the league record for most tackles by a defensive lineman with 103. Everyone expected him to make a jump, but not like this. Another huge year for DB will result in a massive payday next offseason."- Schuyler Callihan, Sports Illustrated
Contracts are on the back burner right now. The Panthers need to hire a new head coach and general manager before attention turns to the playing side. No matter who David Tepper chooses to take the franchise forward, Brown's importance as a core foundational piece for future prosperity will remain.
Carolina has some tough decisions upcoming. Tying down Brown is not one of them.