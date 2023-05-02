Panthers News: Derrick Brown, Scott Fitterer, draft grade and Jammie Robinson
Jammie Robinson's chip can help Carolina Panthers
When the Carolina Panthers selected Jammie Robinson at No. 145 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, it was seen as a high-value selection that can potentially carve out a role for himself right away. And make no mistake, the athletic defensive back is coming into the organization with a huge chip on his shoulder.
The former Florida State standout was far from pleased about falling into the fifth round. When speaking to reporters following Carolina's final pick of the draft, Robinson was clearly upset that he had to wait so long before hearing his name called.
"I’ve been upset about just this whole thing. But I know this pick is gonna be the best pick in the draft. Carolina Panthers, y’all know I’m finna come in, I’m finna compete for a spot. I’m just gonna be a team guy. I know there’s not 144 guys better than me. But, hey, it is what it is."- Jammie Robinson via Panthers Wire
This should serve as extra motivation for Robinson once he gets to Carolina. Harnessing the anger and turning it into a positive should be the biggest priority for the player, who is expected to be a core special teams presence while also having some position versatility across the secondary for good measure.
Having former college teammate Jaycee Horn around will smooth the transition - they played together at South Carolina. So there's a high chance Robinson could be an absolute steal when it's all said and done.