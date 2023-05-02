Panthers News: Derrick Brown, Scott Fitterer, draft grade and Jammie Robinson
Carolina Panthers wanted to trade up for Will McDonald IV
After general manager Scott Fitterer stated before the draft that the Carolina Panthers were making calls about moving back into the first round, this failed to materialize. And according to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, we might know why.
The beat reporter revealed that the Panthers were high on Will McDonald IV, the Iowa State pass-rusher who was expected to be a late-first, early second-round selection. However, the New York Jets had other ideas and took the edge prospect at No. 15 overall to everyone's surprise.
"Fun draft tidbit: I’ve heard the Panthers were high on Will McDonald, and had he fallen to the late first-round (as many analysts projected) they might have traded up for him in that range. He was a player they really liked."- Mike Kaye, The Charlotte Observer
Obviously, teams were much higher on McDonald than most analysts. The Panthers were forced to go in a different direction after he came off the board much sooner than expected, trading up in the third round for D.J. Johnson - a raw edge rusher from Oregon that caused significant debate among fans when the pick was announced.
Based on the team's current options, it might be wise to acquire one of the veteran pass-rushers remaining on the free-agent market. Something that would take the pressure off Johnson and allow him to develop at his own pace before slotting into a starting role.