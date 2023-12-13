Panthers News: Derrick Brown, Thomas Brown, Chris Tabor and Tee Higgins
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Derrick Brown's mindset amid Carolina Panthers struggles
There have been very few bright spots for the Carolina Panthers this season. Derrick Brown would fall into this category after an exceptional 2023 campaign from the defensive lineman.
Brown's transitioned well to a 3-4 defensive end within Ejiro Evero's system. While the numbers might not pop out, he impacts almost every game with a unique blend of strength, positional awareness, and an ability to absorb double-teams with supreme confidence.
One could make an argument for Brown being the only legitimate Panthers candidate to make the Pro Bowl. Carolina's 1-12 record might go against him, but the former first-round pick out of Auburn is satisfied with they way things have gone personally based on comments via The Athletic.
"You can look at the sacks. You can look at the pressures. I don’t really care.If you don’t see I’m a game-wrecker, then I don’t know what to tell you. It’s been a wild ride this year. I’ve played a lot of plays and just tried to do everything I could for this defense. Going into a new system, it was different. Played a little bit of it in college, but clearly different how the coaches teach it. But it’s been exciting for me. I look at it as I’m a grown man; I’ve got a family to feed. I love these guys I play with. So no matter when things are going wrong, you’ve gotta keep climbing the mountain. They say eventually you get to the top. Hopefully, we get to see a little more success by the end of the year."- Derrick Brown via The Athletic
Brown is a cornerstone piece for future success. A new coaching staff doesn't change that fact. Something that makes tying him down long-term among the team's biggest priorities once the offseason arrives.