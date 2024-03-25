Panthers news: Diontae Johnson, Bryce Young, RB target and Jadeveon Clowney
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers push for Jadeveon Clowney
While the Carolina Panthers haven't given up hope of landing edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, it's a waiting game. The New York Jets are also reportedly hot on his heels, staying in close contact following their recent meeting. They look better prepared to make a postseason tilt if Aaron Rodgers makes a full recovery, so contingency plans must be made.
This was a topic discussed by Panthers' staff writer Darin Gantt in his weekly mailbag. He believes the Panthers would probably wait until the draft if Clowney takes his chances elsewhere. Something that looks increasingly likely when one factors everything into the equation.
"Realistically, if he chooses to go to another team, the smart play may be to wait until the draft and see what happens. The remainder of the free agent market contains no sure things, so they can afford to wait to find role players later. Obviously, that's not a finished product, as they have D.J. Wonnum, DJ Johnson, and Chaisson, among others, there now. But again, this is not going to be a one-year fix, and they're not going to be able to solve every problem in one offseason. So stay tuned; that one is most likely either Clowney, the 33rd pick, or the 39th, plus the guys on hand and maybe a vet later."- Darin Gantt, Panthers.com
It's no secret that the Panthers significantly downgraded their pass rush this offseason. Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Frankie Luvu have all departed. Replacing them will take time, which only raises more concerns about Ejiro Evero's decimated defense unless additional reinforcements that can assist immediately arrive.