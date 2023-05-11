Panthers News: D.J. Johnson, Bryce Young, Jeremy Chinn and Leonard Floyd
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers perfect fit for Leonard Floyd
Not much was done to address the Carolina Panthers' need for a productive pass-rusher opposite Brian Burns this offseason. Marquis Haynes Sr. and Yetur Gross-Matos could improve in a 3-4 base, with D.J. Johnson also coming with upside despite the question marks surrounding the six-year college stint that saw him switch to multiple positions.
If the Panthers don't feel like they have enough, then the salary cap space is there to make further moves should they wish. According to former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman via The 33rd Team, Leonard Floyd makes a ton of sense.
"As a veteran pass rusher coming off the edge, Leonard Floyd, who did a great job while he was with the Los Angeles Rams, would be a great option. I still think he has enough in the tank to be a rotational edge rusher for the Carolina Panthers. Floyd finished last season with nine sacks and 22 quarterback hits. Their defense will have to keep them in games early. In my opinion, Floyd is the best fit for their defensive scheme and team needs. "- Rick Spielman via The 33rd Team
Floyd has experience in a 3-4 scheme during his time with the Los Angeles Rams. It's perhaps strange to see the edge rusher still sitting on the market given his production last season, which indicates he might be waiting for the right opportunity rather than a big payday.
Ejiro Evero's worked with Floyd previously with the Rams, albeit indirectly. But much will depend on the role offered and the cash involved in this scenario.