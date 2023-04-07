Panthers News: D.J. Moore emotion, Dan Morgan, WR visit and CB pursuit
Dan Morgan on Carolina Panthers shift
One of the biggest changes being implemented by the Carolina Panthers in 2023 is switching to a 3-4 base defense under Ejiro Evero. Something that only adds to the level of intrigue surrounding this talented young group next season.
Evero is one of the brightest young defensive minds in the business. He received multiple head coaching interviews during the recent cycle without getting a top job, so this appointment could be a short-term arrangement for the Panthers if things continue trending upward.
This has also brought a shift in approach where scouting is concerned. When speaking to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, assistant general manager Dan Morgan highlighted the differences in scouting for 3-4 players, although there promises to be plenty of alignment switches depending on the situation.
"This is the first time from a scouting perspective that the team I’m scouting for is actually a 3-4. So I’ve been a 4-3 guy this whole time. So, for me, it’s kind of exciting to be in this 3-4 hybrid. I feel like different players and different body types can fit in this defense than kind of what we’re used to."- Dan Morgan va The Charlotte Observer
Morgan and the Panthers have done an outstanding job this offseason They've recruited well to fit within the new regime's plans and also worked contracts to a degree that provides short and long-term financial flexibility around a rookie quarterback's cheap deal.
Evero's sound mind could take Carolina's defense to bigger heights in 2023. Whether he'll be around for much longer than that remains to be seen.