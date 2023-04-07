Panthers News: D.J. Moore emotion, Dan Morgan, WR visit and CB pursuit
Carolina Panthers CB pursuit
For all the signings made by the Carolina Panthers during a frantic free agency period, one position group in dire need of reinforcements was overlooked. That's not to say those in power haven't tried to strengthen the cornerback position, it just hasn't happened yet.
The Panthers could have some decent options available at No. 39 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft if things fall in their favor. They also boast plenty of salary-cap space to acquire a capable veteran presence from the options remaining on the free-agent market should they wish.
According to Darin Gantt from Panthers.com, the front office has attempted to land a cornerback in free agency without success. They are desperately short of dependable options outside of Jaycee Horn, which bears more significance at the nickel spot after Myles Hartsfield left in free agency for the San Francisco 49ers.
"They could really use someone with the ability to play nickel, and they looked at multiple options in free agency without landing one. So that's clearly a target. If they found that player, they'd suddenly have the ability to keep Horn outside. But in the modern NFL, the reality is you need more than three players at that position to get through a season."- Darin Gantt, Panthers.com
Not adding to the corners already around would be malpractice. Especially considering Donte Jackson's torn Achilles and the distinct lack of consistency in key moments from Keith Taylor Jr. and C.J. Henderson last season.