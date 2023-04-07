Panthers News: D.J. Moore emotion, Dan Morgan, WR visit and CB pursuit
Carolina Panthers emotion with D.J. Moore
The shockwaves are still reverberating around the NFL following the Carolina Panthers' trade to No. 1 overall. General manager Scott Fitterer was extremely aggressive in his quest to strike a deal with the Chicago Bears, which also included one of the team's best playmakers along the way.
Sacrificing such a top-level performer as D.J. Moore was surprising. But if it gets the Panthers a franchise-caliber quarterback at long last, the compensation will be adequate.
Fitterer reportedly felt that replacing a 1,000-yard wideout was easier than players like Derrick Brown, Jaycee Horn, and Brian Burns. But that didn't make the phone call any easier according to Drew Rosenhaus - Moore's agent - during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.
"The Panthers were in tears, literally, when they called DJ. It was emotional for them. By no means did the Panthers want to trade DJ, but the Bears were smart. They knew the Panthers really wanted to draft a quarterback. They were insistent on getting DJ as part of that package. And they landed a No. 1 wide receiver for Justin Fields. Great trade for the Bears."- Drew Rosenhaus, via the Pat McAfee Show
Moore was moving house when the call came. Another indicator of what a tough business this is for players who are deemed valuable commodities and chess pieces more often than not.
It's all part of Carolina's ambitious proposals to get back into contention. Moore was collateral damage, but linking up with Justin Fields could be a mutually beneficial arrangement if the new teammates hit it off immediately.