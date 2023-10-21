Panthers News: Donte Jackson, Adam Thielen, WR trade and Christian McCaffrey
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen's renaissance
While things haven't been perfect for the Carolina Panthers in 2023 so far, there are some who can look back on their accomplishments with a sense of pride. Adam Thielen fits into this particular bracket after a superb opening to the campaign.
The veteran wide receiver was seen more as a slot outlet and possession pass-catcher after joining in free agency. Instead, Thielen's been forced to become the team's No. 1 option and quarterback Bryce Young's go-to-guy almost constantly as others in the wideout room failed to meet expectations.
Thielen is putting up Pro Bowl-caliber numbers and is enjoying a renaissance out of Justin Jefferson's shadow. It's also another example of the former undrafted free agent proving his doubters wrong.
When discussing Thielen's influence, offensive coordinator and new play-caller Thomas Brown lauded the Minnesota State product's mentality as the primary reason behind his success based on comments via Carolina's website.
"I would say keep doubting him. All he's done is prove them wrong since Day 1. I love his mentality. He embodies a warrior spirit. Not that I doubted him before, but he has a lot more dog in him than I probably saw from the outside looking in. Just the way he goes about his business every single day. He commands respect. He talks a little trash on the football field, which is also my personality; I like that, too. But he is as consistent as it comes when it comes to knowing what to do, knowing how to do it, and being the same guy every day."- Thomas Brown via Panthers.com
As stated previously, it doesn't look like the Panthers will be trading for another weapon unless something dramatic occurs. Therefore, expect Thielen to remain a focal point until further notice.