Panthers News: Donte Jackson, Adam Thielen, WR trade and Christian McCaffrey
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers gauging interest in Donte Jackson
There seems to be momentum building around potential outgoings before the trade deadline. In an ideal world, this wouldn't be the case, but the Carolina Panthers are going nowhere fast with some big contract decisions upcoming once the 2023 campaign concludes.
This makes accumulating extra resources the smart thing to do, even if some fans won't agree. Carolina promised the world this summer and has delivered very little up to now, which is the latest in a series of failings for the franchise as their streak without any legitimate success continues.
Terrace Marshall Jr. has already been granted permission to seek a trade. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN stated there's also been an inquiry regarding Donte Jackson, but the insider suggested that those in power could be reluctant to part ways with the veteran cornerback.
"The Panthers also have received an inquiry on cornerback Donte Jackson, who's on a reasonable contract ($1.08 million base salary this year, with a $4 million base in 2024 along with $5.7 million in roster and per-game bonuses). But quality corners are hard to give up, so he's considered less available than the other two."- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
This must have to do with Carolina's injury decimation within the secondary rather than Jackson's on-field production, which has been subpar at best this season. Fans are getting pretty tired of the former second-round selection getting burned for big gains or touchdowns, especially with all the big talk attached before stepping onto the gridiron.