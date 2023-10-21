Panthers News: Donte Jackson, Adam Thielen, WR trade and Christian McCaffrey
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Former Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey's anniversary
All the talk has been on trades before the 2023 deadline, and rightfully so. However, yesterday was also the one-year anniversary of the Carolina Panthers trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.
With the Panthers getting rid of Matt Rhule and Chosen Anderson, those in power were looking to restock. McCaffrey was the big name and although the compensation didn't amount to a first-round selection, Carolina got a decent haul considering the All-Pro's injury issues.
What came after was less pleasing. While the Panthers continue their downward spiral under a new coaching regime, McCaffrey has thrived in the California sunshine and aside from an oblique complication suffered last time out, has been relatively clear on the health front.
When examining the trade's impact one year on, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan couldn't have been more complimentary via Adam Schefter of ESPN. Unfortunately, this is yet another case of a player excelling once they leave Charlotte.
"I mean, just how good he has been from what you guys have seen, how dependable he has been, how reliable he has been, how he learns everything, not just the running backs and stuff. So, it's real easy to put a lot on his plate, move him around each week. I think just the example he sets for everybody and the guy is, I mean, he reminds me of just a basic mentality, like a walk-on guy, who's just trying to get people's attention for working so hard. He is one of the most talented guys in the league and was in college coming out and every single play it's like the biggest thing in the world, whether he is getting the ball or not. It's a really great example of how to be as a football player."- Kyle Shanahan via X/Twitter
McCaffrey probably welcomed the change of scenery given how bleak things looked at the time. The trouble for Carolina is things look arguably worse than they did then right now.