Fansided
Cat Crave
Home/Carolina Panthers News

Panthers News: Donte Jackson, Bryce Young, DE visit and Louis Riddick's praise

Dean Jones
Donte Jackson
Donte Jackson / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 4
Next
Carolina Panthers
Donte Jackson / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers CB Donte Jackson making progress

It's easy to see football players as commodities more than anything else. That's just the nature of the business - but those looking to rehab long-term injuries face a significant personal battle that requires much more than simply on-field production. 

This is certainly the case where Donte Jackson is concerned. The cornerback tore his Achilles in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons, which was the latest in a series of frustrating complications for the one-time LSU star throughout his NFL career to date. 

These injuries normally involve a substantial amount of perseverance and recuperation time. Considering how reliant Jackson is on speed and quick twitch changes in direction, a situation could emerge where he never gets back to the performer of old. 

However, it won't be for a lack of trying. A recent video published by the Carolina Panthers detailed the team effort and extreme determination from Jackson to make a full recovery, which seems to be making good progress based on the exercises demanded of the former second-round selection.

The Panthers haven't yet added to their cornerback options this offseason, which will probably change during the 2023 NFL Draft. However, it could also be a sign that there is growing confidence in Jackson's prognosis to get back much sooner than anticipated. 

There's a long road ahead for Jackson. But the signs are positive.

facebooktwitterreddit