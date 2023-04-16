Panthers News: Donte Jackson, Bryce Young, DE visit and Louis Riddick's praise
Carolina Panthers CB Donte Jackson making progress
It's easy to see football players as commodities more than anything else. That's just the nature of the business - but those looking to rehab long-term injuries face a significant personal battle that requires much more than simply on-field production.
This is certainly the case where Donte Jackson is concerned. The cornerback tore his Achilles in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons, which was the latest in a series of frustrating complications for the one-time LSU star throughout his NFL career to date.
These injuries normally involve a substantial amount of perseverance and recuperation time. Considering how reliant Jackson is on speed and quick twitch changes in direction, a situation could emerge where he never gets back to the performer of old.
However, it won't be for a lack of trying. A recent video published by the Carolina Panthers detailed the team effort and extreme determination from Jackson to make a full recovery, which seems to be making good progress based on the exercises demanded of the former second-round selection.
The Panthers haven't yet added to their cornerback options this offseason, which will probably change during the 2023 NFL Draft. However, it could also be a sign that there is growing confidence in Jackson's prognosis to get back much sooner than anticipated.
There's a long road ahead for Jackson. But the signs are positive.