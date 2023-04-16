Panthers News: Donte Jackson, Bryce Young, DE visit and Louis Riddick's praise
Louis Riddick lauds Carolina Panthers staff
No matter which quarterback gets taken at No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers, this represents arguably the best possible situation for any young quarterback to develop. This is thanks in no small part to the exceptional coaching staff assembled by Frank Reich and David Tepper during the offseason.
Reich's connections and Tepper's bottomless pit of cash have resulted in an all-star staff team capable of leading the Panthers back to prominence. General manager Scott Fitterer did his part by getting Carolina up to No. 1 overall and ensuring everything is in place to slot in a signal-caller and hopefully take off.
This was a sentiment echoed by former player and front-office figure Louis Riddick. The ESPN analyst was highly complimentary of Carolina's approach this offseason, adding that the top-four quarterback prospects should be praying to be brought into this sort of environment.
"Take a look at the Carolina Panthers coaching staff. There is no doubt in my mind they are uniquely positioned to maximize their picks in this draft in terms of development and utilization as well as any team in the NFL. Multiple serious high-level HC candidates on staff. I would be praying for them to draft me."- Louis Riddick, ESPN via Twitter
When one examines the top-three candidates, it's hard to envisage a scenario where they fail to meet expectations with such an accomplished coaching staff guiding them. If everything goes according to plan, then it won't be much longer before Carolina goes from a dark horse to a legitimate Super Bowl challenger.