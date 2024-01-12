Panthers news: Ejiro Evero, Bryce Young, Bill Belichick and interviews
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers conduct three virtual interviews
The Carolina Panthers need to get on the offensive in pursuit of landing their preferred head coach and general manager. There are plenty of intriguing destinations also competing for staff. If David Tepper and his consultancy firm get cut short, it'll be nothing short of disastrous.
Getting proactive is the only way Tepper is going to turn this around. The Washington Commanders are catching the eye with their swift, decisive actions since the 2023 regular season concluded. This is causing some Panthers fans to become unnerved about getting left behind.
This is a process, of course, but the heightened urgency cannot be overlooked after a two-win season and no first-round pick to call upon following their daring trade for quarterback Bryce Young. The team confirmed three more virtual interviews had taken place as part of their more transparent approach, which included the Baltimore Ravens coordinator duo of Mike Macdonald and Todd Monken.
Macdonald and Monken are currently preparing for what might come next after wildcard weekend with the AFC's No. 1 overall seed. Both are in high demand. If they impress enough, then expect the Panthers to conduct in-person interviews when permitted.
Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was also virtually interviewed by the primary decision-makers. Whether he's under legitimate consideration is another matter despite an impressive coaching display in difficult circumstances this season.