Panthers news: Ejiro Evero, Bryce Young, Bill Belichick and interviews
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers 'unlikely' fit for Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots went their separate ways on Thursday. Although most saw it coming, it still sent shockwaves through the league after 24 years with the franchise and six Super Bowls.
Attention quickly turned to where Belichick might end up next. The Panthers came up in conversations as expected. This would be the big splash normally associated with David Tepper, but Jeremy Fowler of ESPN tabbed Carolina as the least likely destination for the newly unemployed figure.
"Might be the least likely fit, as owner David Tepper and Belichick do not seem like a match. Carolina seems intrigued by the idea of a young offensive head coach and general manager with an analytical or salary cap background. Plus, the Panthers' roster is at least a year away."- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
It does seem like a personality clash from the outside looking in. Belichick's reportedly done his due diligence on Tepper in the event he does come calling based on a recent report from Joe Person of The Athletic. This sort of move would also legitimize the hedge fund manager after a torrid few years.
In truth, the Panthers are likely going to go in a different direction. Ben Johnson is their No. 1 target - although they aren't alone in that regard. But nothing should be off the table right now given how the landscape seems to be shifting on an hourly basis.