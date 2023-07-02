Panthers News: Ejiro Evero, Bryce Young, Terrace Marshall and QB situation
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr.'s mentality
Much has been made about how Terrace Marshall Jr.'s early development was completely mismanaged by the previous regime. The wide receiver found his way into Matt Rhule's dog house pretty early on and couldn't seem to get out, so it was encouraging to see the wideout excel once the incompetent head coach was removed from the equation.
Marshall looks set for a true breakout campaign with additional responsibilities coming his way in 2023. If everything goes well and further strides are made, becoming the Carolina Panthers' primary pass-catching option as the season progresses is a realistic target.
When discussing how things have unfolded this offseason, Marshall stated that he has a clear mind and is benefitting greatly from the new coaching staff via Augusta Stone from the team's website. Something that's aided by his exceptional work ethic and willingness to go above and beyond in pursuit of improvements.
"I'd say one word to describe it is just clear – clear-minded, just ready to take on what this year's going to bring. Just taking it one day at a time, really. Just grinding it out with the team, getting work right with the scheme and QBs. I'm ready to go. (There's a) new coaching staff, new energy around here, so I'm just adapting to that. Just feels like a fresh start, clean slate, and (I'm) ready for the year. (Shawn Jefferson) is going to keep it real with you. Clean slate; he's going to let you know he's going to coach you the hardest, going to coach you to be the best and not mediocre. So that's what I respect. I respect that he comes in every day as the same person with the same energy."- Terrace Marshall Jr. via Panthers.com
This renewed belief and working under professional NFL coaches can be the catalyst behind Marshall's coming of age next season. Steve Wilks restored his confidence over the second half of 2022, which can be increased exponentially within Frank Reich and Thomas Brown's expansive scheme.