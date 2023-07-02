Panthers News: Ejiro Evero, Bryce Young, Terrace Marshall and QB situation
By Dean Jones
What Ejiro Evero brings to Carolina Panthers defense
The Carolina Panthers were relentless in their quest to surround Frank Reich with the best coaching staff money could buy. Team owner David Tepper took full advantage of his limitless resources and assembled what can only be described as an all-star cast that has already left a positive impression throughout the summer.
One of the most eye-popping arrivals was defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The progressive coach looks set for a top job sooner rather than later, with the Panthers having to allocate a contract befitting of an NFL head coach to bring him into the fold.
Evero is transitioning the Panthers to a 3-4 base scheme that will feature interchangeable defensive alignments depending on the situation. According to Chuck Pagano via The 33rd Team, expect Carolina to communicate heavily and play with explosive aggression in 2023.
"[Ejiro] Evero is all about fundamentals. He’s all about technique. With him, it’s all about communication. As is the case with any new staff, early on, you’re probably going to see that things will take some time. That was how it was in Denver last season when it took a little bit for the defense to get used to Evero calling the plays. But the Carolina guys will get used to it. The Panthers are going to play fast. They’re going to be aggressive. They’ll be sound. There will be a lot more zone coverage than man coverage, but he won’t be afraid to get after opposing teams when he has to."- Chuck Pagano via The 33rd Team
Carolina has the talent on defense to make substantial waves with Evero leading the charge. If everything clicks into place and problem positions such as cornerback don't become a weak link, then interest in the coordinator will only increase heading into the 2024 head coaching cycle.