Panthers News: Ejiro Evero, Bryce Young, Terrace Marshall and QB situation
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB situation ranked among worst
The Carolina Panthers had to do something at the quarterback position before the 2023 campaign. Baker Mayfield was the latest big trade that didn't pan out and eventually cost Matt Rhule his job, which started a chain of events that eventually led those in power to Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Many fans will always be thankful to Mayfield for that, in a weird way. The Panthers also acquired veteran Andy Dalton in free agency, who'll provide invaluable experience to Young and second-year-pro Matt Corral throughout the upcoming campaign.
Despite this significant and positive makeover at football's most pivotal position, Gary Davenport from The Bleacher Report ranked Carolina's quarterback situation as the league's fourth-worst thanks in no small part to the projected lack of weapons within the wide receiver room.
"Reports have been mostly glowing about [Bryce] Young since he joined the Panthers, and while he still technically has to beat out Andy Dalton to start, that's going to happen. Nothing that Young showed at Alabama indicated that his height will prevent him from succeeding. New Panthers head coach Frank Reich is a keen offensive mind. And the Panthers offensive line ranks in the top half of the league. But Young's offensive weapons are—not great. Without better weapons, it's not going to be easy making the jump to the pros. No, that wasn't another short joke."- Gary Davenport, The Bleacher Report
While there are questions surrounding the pass-catchers, they also have the potential to shine. Especially if Terrace Marshall Jr. takes an expected leap and Jonathan Mingo makes his presence felt sooner than anticipated.