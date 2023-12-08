Panthers News: Ejiro Evero, Shaquill Griffin, Hayden Hurst and Jim Harbaugh
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Hayden Hurst's clarification
There was a great deal of concern around the league when Hayden Hurst's father revealed the tight end had been diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia following a big hit during the Carolina Panthers' loss at the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. He's not been cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol as yet, although the veteran was seen running routes and catching passes in a red jersey during Thursday's practice.
Hurst took the time to address his condition on social media after the session. While he said four hours after the Bears game are a blur, this isn't career-ending and he plans to get back onto the field when medically cleared to do so.
"I appreciate everyone reaching out & checking on me. I suffered a pretty nasty concussion against the Bears a few weeks ago & don't remember up to 4 hours after the game. Scary situation but the Panthers have been incredible walking me through this process. While it was scary, it is NOT career ending. I'm starting my return to play this week, so fingers crossed I make it back for the last few weeks! God Bless & Keep Pounding !!!!"- Hayden Hurst via X/Twitter
This is a contentious issue. Player safety has become increasingly important - certainly compared to previous decades - so rushing Hurst back out there when the Panthers have nothing to play for other than pride is extremely foolish.