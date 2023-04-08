Panthers News: Eric Rowe, Christian McCaffrey, QB favorite and busy week ahead
What can Eric Rowe bring to the Carolina Panthers?
The Carolina Panthers further strengthened their position ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft by signing Eric Rowe. This provides new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero with another capable depth piece at the safety position behind Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods - the expected starting duo when competitive games begin.
Rowe is a two-time Super Bowl champion and has previous experience working with Frank Reich from their time together on the Philadelphia Eagles. The former second-round pick spent the last four seasons as a member of the Miami Dolphins, gaining 299 tackles, 29 passes defended, three interceptions, and six forced fumbles during that span.
This is another intriguing option that looks like a good scheme fit for Evero's 3-4 base scheme. Rowe looks like a ready-made replacement and potential upgrade on Myles Hartsfield, who wasn't tendered by the Panthers before free agency and signed for the San Francisco 49ers.
The one-time Utah college star is fast and has no trouble helping out in coverage after beginning his career as a cornerback. Rowe's experience being around winning franchises should also rub off well on those players within the locker room that haven't tasted much team success throughout their careers.
Carolina will likely add a cornerback at some stage during the 2023 NFL Draft. But this signing might provide those in power with a little extra freedom once their franchise quarterback has been chosen at No. 1 overall.