Panthers News: Eric Rowe, Christian McCaffrey, QB favorite and busy week ahead
New favorite for Carolina Panthers' pick?
There was plenty of buzz among fans when rumors circulated about a new betting favorite for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. C.J. Stroud has been the hot commodity and almost runaway leader throughout the assessment process, but there appears to be late momentum being generated by Bryce Young that isn't going overlooked by sportsbooks.
Despite reports that Young was the new favorite, it's not that straightforward. FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Stroud at the head of the race at -135 (bet $135 to win $100), but the former Alabama star is gaining ground at +105 (bet $105 to win $100).
The wildcard is Anthony Richardson, who is reportedly a favorite of head coach Frank Reich and is available on FanDuel at +1600 (bet $100 to win $1,600). Will Levis is the afterthought currently, which is reflected in his odds of +5000 (bet $100 to win $5,000).
It's a similar scenario on Bet MGM's online sportsbook:
- C.J. Stroud - 7/10
- Bryce Young - 11/10
- Anthony Richardson - 11/1
- Will Levis - 50/1
As stated previously, the only people who know for sure are the trusted figures in Carolina's war room. The debate among fans is becoming pretty mundane right now, so the big night cannot arrive soon enough in all honesty.
Everyone has their preference. But the Panthers have put everything around their incoming rookie quarterback - making this a fantastic environment for whoever they end up choosing from atop the draft.